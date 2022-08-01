Buchwald-Hartwig Amination Reaction

in this video, we're gonna take a look at the Buchwald Hartwig emanation reaction. Now this reaction involves the coupling between and a real Hallett and a mean and a palladium catalyst. Now we're gonna say here that the reaction creates a bond between carbon and nitrogen in the formation of in a real I mean, now we're gonna say that the Buchwald Hartwig ammunition reaction mirrors the generic formula for a cross coupling reaction. Now, remember in a cross coupling reaction we have our carbon halid, we have our coupling agent, we have our transition metal complex here where m is our transition metal. L is just a set number of Liggins attached to it, usually two or four. And through the use of this catalyst, we have the combining of R one and R two together. This will form our coupling product and then the rest is just by product that we're not concerned with. Now, if we take a look at the Buchwald Hartwig emanation reaction, we're gonna say here that are carbon Halide is represented by a real khallad. So that means that the R1 of my carbon Halide group has to be in a real group. Next we have our coupling agent here in the generic form. Well, in this coupling reaction, it's represented by any mean that nitrogen must contain at least one hydrogen on it. So the mean um is usually a primary or secondary amine. That means that R two and R three could be hydrogen, they could be our kill groups, they could be a real groups. Then we're going to say that our C group in terms of this particular coupling reaction is represented by this hydrogen. Then we're gonna say that the X group of the carbon Halide um is chlorine, bromine, iodine or a trifle late. Like we're used to seeing now that's a common theme for these coupling reactions because those four groups are incredibly great at leaving their great leaving groups. Then here we're gonna say that the base being used within this particular coupling reaction, it is specifically turpitude oxide. So O. T. B. U minus. Or you could have it as ch 33 C O minus. Or you might see it drawn out in its skeletal form. So all those are different ways of writing Turpin tac side now that we see that we have in a real halid with a primary or secondary amine. What's the fundamental thing that's happening here? Well, all that's really happening, if you look at look at it in a simple way, is that we have the loss of our X group and the hydrogen on the nitrogen they're lost. So the groups that remain combined together to give us are a real amine here and then of course we have our byproduct. So just remember the fundamental thing that's happening is the X group of my carbon Halide combines with the H. For my nitrogen we have the loss of those two groups and then we have the formation of our a really mean Now this isn't what's really happening. We haven't talked about the mechanism yet, but this is just a quick way of looking at it in order to isolate your final product. Now that we've seen the general layout of the Buchwald Hartwig emanation reaction, click onto the next video and see how I approach the example question that's below.

Hide transcripts