Buchwald-Hartwig Amination Reaction

So the Buchwald Hartwig emanation reaction doesn't begin with oxidative addition as its first step. We actually have a step zero, which is partial dissociation. So here the coupling mechanisms begins with the partial dissociation of the palladium catalyst. So what happens here is one of the legends attached to palladium comes off. So we'll have palladium still connected to one Ligon plus the login that has left. Now we can see based on the equilibrium arrows that these products are not highly favored equilibrium favors the react inside. So we prefer to keep our Liggins attached to the palladium. But remember, we don't need a lot of the product to be made. We just need a small catalytic amount to get the process rolling. Once we've done that we go into step one oxidative addition. So here this involves the addition of the real Halide to the transition metal complex here. Um A R is basically standing in for the aromatic benzene ring that we have. We could also use ph as the abbreviation for the benzene ring involved because remember for this coupling reaction, our carbon Hallett is just a real khallad. There is no vinyl Halide being used. All right, So here remember for oxidative addition the transition metal has a lone pair which comes from its d orbital electrons that it uses to attach to the X group when it does that at the same time, this bond breaks and attaches the palladium. So we're gonna have the palladium connected to its one Liggan that's still around, it's connected to X. And it's connected to the benzene ring, which is our aromatic ring. Next we have ligand substitution which can be seen as a trans methylation step. Um Except it's being replaced by using Inamine normally, when we're dealing with trans methylation steps, it's really the transferring of groups between um metals or metal Lloyd's. But here this is a little bit different. It's it's seen as just analogous to a trans methylation step. All right, So what's gonna happen here is we have the amine nitrogen has a lone pair which is going to use to attach itself to the palladium. When it attaches to the palladium, it's gonna kick out the X group. So, what we're gonna get initially is we're gonna get the argon. I keep saying argon aromatic ring connected to palladium connected to our Ligon. Then we have our nitrogen connected. So it has still on it, the hydrogen and it's to our groups. When nitrogen makes four bonds, it's positively charged. So this is what we make initially during this process, we have this base here which remember represents terp it oxide. So what Turpin toxic is going to do, It is going to use the lone pair one of the lone pairs on oxygen and grab this hydrogen here so that nitrogen is neutral. So in this ligand substitution step, we create our benzene ring or aromatic ring connected to palladium connected to our Ligon connected to N. Which is connected to our to our groups. So this group here follows us into step three, which deals with reductive elimination, which helps to form our coupling product and also to help regenerate our partial palladium catalyst. So here we're gonna take this structure, we're gonna bring it down. Alright, So now what happens here is the nitrogen group is going to attach itself to the benzene ring, the aromatic ring. And then here we're gonna relinquish give up these electrons and give them back to palladium. So we're gonna have here our benzene ring. So here I'm drawing it connected to the nitrogen Which has its two r groups, plus the regeneration of our partial palladium catalyst. So these are the four steps involved in the Buchwald Hartwig emanation reaction. It starts off a little bit different than what we may be used to. We don't start out with oxidative addition, but instead the partial dissociation of our palladium catalyst that gets the ball rolling so that we can then go into our traditional state steps of oxidative addition, ligand substitution, which can be seen as just another form of transmit elation. And then reductive elimination. Remember the whole process is trying to get in a real mean as the final product

