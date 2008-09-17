10. Addition Reactions
Alkyne Hydroboration
Problem 10h
When doing synthesis, you will often find yourself repeating the same series of steps. To see this in action, synthesize the following aldehydes beginning with an organic molecule containing three carbons or fewer. (b)
