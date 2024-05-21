10. Addition Reactions
Addition Reaction
2:47 minutes
Problem 9.25a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Develop syntheses for the following compounds,
using acetylene and compounds con-taining no more than
four carbon atoms as your organic starting materials.
(a) 3-methylnon-4-yn-3-ol
(“3-ol” means there is an OH group on C3.)
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
9
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 2 videos