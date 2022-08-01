Nomenclature of Diacids

I quickly just want to touch on the di acids guys. So any time you have to car oxalic acids on the same chain, that's called a die acid and you might want to know the first three most simple die acids. Okay, the first one is called oxalic acid. The second one's called Milan IC acid, and the last one is so acidic acid. Okay, um thes will have varying levels of relevance this semester. Melodic acid is huge. You're gonna hear that a lot. Oxalic. Not so much. The cynic comes up a little bit, okay, The biggest thing is just these might come up, So you should know at least the three most simple ones. If you'll notice they start off with letters. Oh, am s. I was trying to think of a way that you could remember them. And then that took me back to that South Park episode where Cartman goes like, 500 years in the future. And it's a bunch of atheists. And instead of saying, Oh, my God, they say, Oh, my science, because they're like, you know, so godless. And, uh, I think that's perfect. So now you guys memorized it That's not leaving your head right. Oh, my science oxalic Milan ICS a cynic. Alright, Perfect. So let's move on to the next topic.

Hide transcripts