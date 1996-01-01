Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry
My Channels
College Channels
Skills Channels
Professional Channels
Learn
with
Johnny
Exam Prep
Bookmarks
Create Account
Sign in
Organic Chemistry
19. Aldehydes and Ketones:Nucleophilic Addition
Oxidation of Alcohols
Next problem
Multiple Choice
Which of the following explains why chromic acid easily oxidizes 1° alcohols to carboxylic acids, but pyridinium chlorochromate (PCC) oxidizes 1° alcohols to aldehydes?
A
Chromic acid is an overall stronger oxidant, while PCC is an overall weaker oxidant.
B
The pyridinium of the PCC reagent is an antioxidant, reducing the carboxylic acid that is formed in the PCC oxidation, effectively cancelling out the extra oxidation.
C
Chromic acid has an aqueous solvent that can form a hydrate, which can be oxidized. PCC is not run in an aqueous solvent.
D
The key step in the chromic acid oxidation is favored by entropy, while the key step in the PCC oxidation is not.
15
Show Answer
Previous problem
Next problem
1:52m
Watch next
Master
Reagents
with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt
Start learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
01:52
Reagents
Johnny Betancourt
387
1
4
03:40
Strong oxidizing agents
Johnny Betancourt
395
18
00:52
Strong oxidizing agents
Johnny Betancourt
302
2
10
05:53
Strong oxidizing agents
Johnny Betancourt
313
4
32
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.