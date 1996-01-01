Skip to main content
Predict the major, organic product for the following reaction. The figure illustrates a reaction in which the product has to be determined. The reaction contains two reactants. The first reactant has the following structure: A benzene ring is in a vertical orientation with C 1 occupying the topmost vertex. The ring contains alternating double bonds between C 1 and C 2, C 3 and C 4, and C 5 and C 6. C 2 is single bonded to C 1 of a 2-carbon alkane chain depicted as a line structure using 1 line. C 2 of the alkane chain is single bonded to O H below. The second reactant is P C C written over the reaction arrow. C H 2 C l 2 is written under the reaction arrow.

