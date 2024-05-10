16. Conjugated Systems
Conjugation Chemistry
Problem 15-40i
Determine whether each structure is likely to be colored or not. For those that you predict to be colored, indicate the extended conjugation by marking the series of continuous sp2 hybridized atoms.
(i) <IMAGE>
