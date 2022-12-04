A chemist finds that the addition of (+)-epinephrine to the catalytic reduction of butan-2-one (Figure 5-17 ) gives a product that is slightly optically active, with a specific rotation of +0.45°.
Calculate the percentages of (+)-butan-2-ol and (−)-butan-2-ol formed in this reaction.
