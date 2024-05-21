8. Elimination Reactions
E2 - Anti-Coplanar Requirement
4:01 minutes
Problem 7-71
One of the following dichloronorbornanes undergoes elimination much faster than the other.
Determine which one reacts faster, and explain the large difference in rates.
Cis <IMAGE> or trans <IMAGE> (CH3)3CO-K+, (CH3)3COH-> <IMAGE>
