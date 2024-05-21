8. Elimination Reactions
E2 - Anti-Coplanar Requirement
Problem 65
a. Design an alkyl halide that will give only 2,4-diphenylpent-2-ene upon treatment with potassium tert-butoxide (a bulky base that promotes E2 elimination).
b. What stereochemistry is required in your alkyl halide so that only the following stereoisomer of the product is formed?
H3CC(Ph)=C(CH(Ph)CH3)H
