Using hex-1-ene as your starting material,
show how you would synthesize the following compounds.
(Once you have shown how to synthesize a compound,
you may use it as the starting material in
any later parts of this problem.)
(d) hex-2-yne
(e) hexan-2-one
(f) hexanal
Verified Solution
17m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
86
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Anti-Markovnikov addition of alcohols to terminal alkynes yields aldehydes with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt