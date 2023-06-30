Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry10. Addition ReactionsAlkyne Hydroboration
Problem 9p
Using hex-1-ene as your starting material, show how you would synthesize the following compounds. (Once you have shown how to synthesize a compound, you may use it as the starting material in any later parts of this problem.) (d) hex-2-yne (e) hexan-2-one (f) hexanal

