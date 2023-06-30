Using hex-1-ene as your starting material,
show how you would synthesize the following compounds.
(Once you have shown how to synthesize a compound,
you may use it as the starting material in
any later parts of this problem.)
(g) pentanoic acid
(h) pentanal
(i) undec-6-yn-5-ol
Verified Solution
18m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
37
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Anti-Markovnikov addition of alcohols to terminal alkynes yields aldehydes with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt