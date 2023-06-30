Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry13. Alcohols and Carbonyl CompoundsOxidizing Agent
Problem 11g
Predict the products you expect when the following starting material undergoes oxidation with an excess of each of the reagents shown below.

(a) chromic acid (b) PCC (pyridinium chlorochromate) (c) sodium hypochlorite/acetic acid

