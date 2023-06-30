Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry13. Alcohols and Carbonyl CompoundsOxidizing Agent
Problem 11c
Under normal circumstances, tertiary alcohols are not oxidized. However, when the tertiary alcohol is allylic, it can undergo a migration of the double bond (called an allylic shift) and subsequent oxidation of the alcohol. A particularly effective reagent for this reaction is Bobbitt's reagent, similar to TEMPO used in many oxidations. (M. Shibuya et al., J. Org. Chem., 2008, 73, 4750.) <

of reaction> Show the expected product when each of these 3° allylic alcohols is oxidized by Bobbitt's reagent (a)

(b)


