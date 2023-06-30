Under normal circumstances, tertiary alcohols are not oxidized.
However, when the tertiary alcohol is allylic, it can undergo
a migration of the double bond (called an allylic shift)
and subsequent oxidation of the alcohol. A particularly effective
reagent for this reaction is Bobbitt's reagent, similar to TEMPO
used in many oxidations.
(M. Shibuya et al., J. Org. Chem., 2008, 73, 4750.)
Show the expected product when each of these 3° allylic
alcohols is oxidized by Bobbitt's reagent
(a)
(b)
