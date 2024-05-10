1. A Review of General Chemistry
Lewis Structure
Problem 1-50
Cyclopropane (C3H6, a three-membered ring) is more reactive than most other cycloalkanes.
a. Draw a Lewis structure for cyclopropane.
b. Compare the bond angles of the carbon atoms in cyclopropane with those in an acyclic (noncyclic) alkane.
