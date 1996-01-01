Cyclopropane (C3H6, a three-membered ring) is more reactive than most other cycloalkanes.
a. Draw a Lewis structure for cyclopropane.
b. Compare the bond angles of the carbon atoms in cyclopropane with those in an acyclic (noncyclic) alkane.
For each of the following compounds and ions,
1. Draw a Lewis structure.
2. Show the kinds of orbitals that overlap to form each bond.
3. Give approximate bond angles around each atom except hydrogen.
g.
h.
Draw the Lewis structure of the methoxide ion ( CH3O-). Draw the Lewis structure of a proton (H+) . To which atom of methoxide would you expect a proton to add?
Which of the following best describes the correct Lewis structure for (acetic acid, also written as )?
Which of the following best describes the correct Lewis structure for (allene)?
Which of the following best describes the correct Lewis structure for (hydrogen cyanide)?