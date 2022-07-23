Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lewis Structures Lewis structures are diagrams that represent the bonding between atoms in a molecule and the lone pairs of electrons that may exist. They use dots to represent valence electrons and lines to represent bonds. Understanding how to draw Lewis structures is essential for visualizing molecular geometry and predicting reactivity. Recommended video: Guided course 04:12 04:12 Drawing the Lewis Structure for N2H4.

Methoxide Ion The methoxide ion (CH₃O⁻) is a negatively charged species formed when methanol (CH₃OH) loses a proton (H⁺). In its Lewis structure, the oxygen atom carries a negative charge and is bonded to a carbon atom and a hydrogen atom. This ion is a strong nucleophile, meaning it readily donates its electron pair to form new bonds. Recommended video: 3:39 3:39 Metal Ion Catalysis Concept 1