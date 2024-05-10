5. Chirality
Enantiomers vs. Diastereomers
Problem 5.3i
Draw a three-dimensional structure for each compound, and star all asymmetric carbon atoms.
Draw the mirror IMAGE for each structure, and state whether you have drawn a pair of enantiomers or just the same molecule twice.
Build molecular models of any of these examples that seem difficult to you
i. <IMAGE>
