For each of the compounds described by the following names,

1. draw a three-dimensional representation.

2. star (*) each chiral center.

3. draw any planes of symmetry.

4. draw any enantiomer.

5. draw any diastereomers.

6. label each structure you have drawn as chiral or achiral.





a. (S)-2-chlorobutane

b. (R)-1,1,2-trimethylcyclohexane