Free-radical bromination of the following compound introduces bromine primarily at the benzylic position next to the aromatic ring. If the reaction stops at the monobromination stage, two stereoisomers result.





<IMAGE> Br2 hv —> ?









d. What is the relationship between the two isomeric products?





e. Will these two products be produced in identical amounts? That is, will the product mixture be exactly 50:50?





f. Will these two stereoisomers have identical physical properties such as boiling point, melting point, solubility, etc.?

Could they be separated (theoretically, at least) by distillation or recrystallization?