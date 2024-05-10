5. Chirality
Enantiomers vs. Diastereomers
Problem 5.36
Free-radical bromination of the following compound introduces bromine primarily at the benzylic position next to the aromatic ring. If the reaction stops at the monobromination stage, two stereoisomers result.
<IMAGE> Br2 hv —> ?
d. What is the relationship between the two isomeric products?
e. Will these two products be produced in identical amounts? That is, will the product mixture be exactly 50:50?
f. Will these two stereoisomers have identical physical properties such as boiling point, melting point, solubility, etc.?
Could they be separated (theoretically, at least) by distillation or recrystallization?
