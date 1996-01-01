1. A Review of General Chemistry
Formal Charges
Problem 2n
LOOKING AHEAD In Chapter 3, we describe how the formal charge on an atom can be used to predict the number of lone pairs. Given the charge, or lack of charge, on each atom, fill in the electron pairs. (a)
