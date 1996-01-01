1. A Review of General Chemistry
Formal Charges
2:34 minutes
Problem 3
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Based on the formal charge, determine how many lone pairs are on each indicated atom. (a)
Verified Solution
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
29
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Calculating formal and net charge. with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny BetancourtStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 2 videos