What products would you expect from the following coupling reactions?
(d)
(e)
What products would you expect from the following coupling reactions?
(d)
(e)
In the electrophilic aromatic substitution reaction of , which of the following is the most common electrophile?
In the structure of , what does the ring in the center of the hexagon represent?
Which type of substituent on a benzene ring increases the rate of electrophilic aromatic substitution (EAS) reactions by activating the ring toward electrophiles?