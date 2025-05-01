Understand that nitration of benzene involves generating the nitronium ion (NO\_2\^+) as the electrophile, which is typically formed by mixing concentrated sulfuric acid (H\_2SO\_4) and concentrated nitric acid (HNO\_3). The reaction proceeds as: \[\mathrm{HNO_3 + 2H_2SO_4 \rightarrow NO_2^+ + H_3O^+ + 2HSO_4^-}\]