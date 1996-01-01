Skip to main content
Predict the major, organic product for the following reaction. The figure illustrates a reaction in which the product has to be determined. The reaction contains three reactants. The first reactant has the following structure: A benzene ring is in a vertical orientation with C 1 occupying the topmost vertex. The ring contains alternating double bonds between C 1 and C 2, C 3 and C 4, and C 5 and C 6. C 6 is single bonded to C 2 of a 2-carbon alkane chain depicted as a line structure using 1 line. The second reactant written over the reaction arrow has the following structure: A 3-carbon alkane chain is depicted as a line structure using 2 zigzag lines. C 3 is single bonded to I on the upper right. The third reactant is F e B r 3 written under the reaction arrow.

