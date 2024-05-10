7. Substitution Reactions
Substitution Comparison
4:37 minutes
Problem 9-77
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Draw the substitution products for each of the following reactions; if the products can exist as stereoisomers, show what stereoisomers are obtained:
e. 1-bromo-2-butene+CH3O−
f. 1-bromo-2-butene+CH3OH
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
8
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice