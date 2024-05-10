7. Substitution Reactions
Which reaction in each of the following pairs takes place more rapidly? (EtOH is ethyl alcohol; Et2O is diethyl ether.)
d. CH3Br+HO−→DMSO CH3OH+Br−
CH3Br+HO−→EtOH CH3OH+Br−
e. CH3Br+NH3→Et2O CH3N+H3+Br−
CH3Br+NH3→EtOH CH3N+H3+Br−
