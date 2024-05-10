Alkylbenzyldimethyl ammonium chloride is a leave-on skin antiseptic used to treat such things as cuts and cold sores. It is also the antiseptic in many hand sanitizers. It is actually a mixture of compounds that differ in the number of carbons (any even number between 8 and 18) in the alkyl group. Show three different sets of reagents (each set composed of an alkyl chloride and an amine) that can be used to synthesize the alkylbenzyldimethyl ammonium chloride shown here.





<IMAGE>