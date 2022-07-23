Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Constitutional Isomers Constitutional isomers are compounds that have the same molecular formula but differ in the connectivity of their atoms. This means that the arrangement of atoms in space is different, leading to distinct chemical and physical properties. Understanding the structural differences between isomers is crucial for predicting their reactivity and stability.

Heat of Combustion (∆H꜀ₒₘ₆ᵤₛₜᵢₒₙ) The heat of combustion is the amount of energy released when a substance is completely burned in oxygen. It is typically expressed in kilojoules per mole (kJ/mol). The heat of combustion can provide insights into the stability of a compound; generally, more stable compounds release less energy upon combustion compared to less stable ones.