Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Heat of Combustion The heat of combustion is the amount of energy released when a substance undergoes complete combustion with oxygen. It is typically measured in kilojoules per mole (kJ/mol) and reflects the stability of the compound; more stable compounds release less energy upon combustion. Understanding this concept is crucial for comparing the energy content of different isomers. Recommended video: Guided course 02:55 02:55 Heat of Combustion

Constitutional Isomers Constitutional isomers are compounds that have the same molecular formula but differ in the connectivity of their atoms. This difference in structure can lead to variations in physical and chemical properties, including heat of combustion. Recognizing the types of isomers is essential for predicting their behavior during combustion. Recommended video: Guided course 01:10 01:10 What is a constitutional isomer?