Show how free-radical halogenation might be used to synthesize the following compounds. In each case, explain why we expect to get a single major product.
a. 1-chloro-2,2-dimethylpropane (neopentyl chloride)
b. 2-bromo-2-methylbutane
Verified Solution
7m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
58
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master The one reaction that alkanes will actually undergo. with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt