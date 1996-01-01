11. Radical Reactions
Free Radical Halogenation
Problem 5e
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
The radical fluorination of 2-methyl propane resulted in a 14:86 ratio of products. (b) From the relative reactivity, calculate the difference in energy between the transition states of the first propagation steps leading to a 1° and 3° radical.
25
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master The one reaction that alkanes will actually undergo. with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny BetancourtStart learning