11. Radical Reactions
Free Radical Halogenation
Problem 11b
When (1R,3S)-1-tert-butyl-1,3-dimethylcyclopentane is halogenated, one stereoisomer is produced in excess. (a) Predict the identity of the major stereoisomer
