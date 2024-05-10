8. Elimination Reactions
SN1 SN2 E1 E2 Chart (Big Daddy Flowchart)
1:38 minutes
Problem 7-27d
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Make models of the following compounds, and predict the products formed when they react with the strong bases shown.
HINT: Anti-coplanar E2 eliminations are common.
Syn-coplanar E2 eliminations are rare, usually occurring when free rotation is not possible.
d. <IMAGE> + NaOH in acetone
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
16
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice