When (±)−2,3−dibromobutane reacts with potassium hydroxide, some of the products are (2S,3R)-3-bromobutan-2-ol and its enantiomer and trans-2-bromobut-2-ene.





Give mechanisms to account for these products.





3 bromobutan-2-ol <IMAGE> <IMAGE>

trans-2-bromobut-2-ene <IMAGE>