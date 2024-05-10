8. Elimination Reactions
SN1 SN2 E1 E2 Chart (Big Daddy Flowchart)
12:43 minutes
Problem 7-61c
Propose mechanisms for the following reactions. Additional products may be formed, but your mechanism only needs to explain the products shown.
(c) <IMAGE> BrOH, heat—> <IMAGE> + <IMAGE> + <IMAGE>
