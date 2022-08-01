Sonogashira Coupling Reaction Example 1

looking at the general setup for Sin Okushiri coupling reaction. We can see that fundamentally what's happening. We have our X group and our H group being lost. So that this terminal kind part which is attached to our two can combine with our one. Use that in order to determine what our product would be in terms of this particular theory coupling reaction question. Alright. So here we have our terminal kind which has a hydrogen. We don't see In this case the X Group is represented by our Trifle eight. Alright, so this would represent, so this would be a church green. So here since this is our X group, that would mean that what's attached to it would represent our our one and then here this would be our are to this portion here. So we know that all that's gonna really happen if we think about it in the simplest of terms as we know that we're gonna have these being lost and then R. R. One and R two groups bonding together. So our product would look like this. Strong are one group first and then we're gonna connect terminal kind which is still connected to this Benzie ring and the methyl group attached. Okay. And realize here that the Elkin had an E configuration in here. It's still maintaining that same E configuration. So this is pretty common when it comes to the reductive elimination step where we have the retention of our stereo chemistry when we first talked about the basic layout for a cross coupling reaction mechanism. Now that we know just the basic way of looking at a synagogue sherry coupling reaction to produce our product. We can now look at the mechanism involved to create these types of more conjugated products.

