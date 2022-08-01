Sonogashira Coupling Reaction

the so no cashier a coupling reaction is pretty unique because it utilizes co catalysts. Now we're going to say that this coupling reaction is a palladium catalyzed reaction of a copper one alcatel complex with a vinyl or real halid. Now we need to realize what's the function of these two catalysts. Well, we're going to say here that the palladium catalyst, all it's going to do is it's going to partake in the oxidative addition step. So it's prepping R R one X group for the coupling reaction. So it's working with the carbon Hallett the copper one catalyst. What it does is it's prepping our coupling agent, so our R2C group and by prepping the R one and R two group that's gonna lead them to combining later on to create our coupling product. So we're gonna say here that the nose got Tachira coupling reaction starts out with a step zero where we have the preparation of our coupling agent through the use of our copper one catalyst. So what's going to happen here is that our our kind carbon is weakly acidic, therefore the triathlon. Mean that we use will dip rotate it, we wind up getting here are two connected to our triple bonded carbon, which now possesses a negative charge. Here we have copper one iodide. Remember this is an ionic compound. So it's not really together, it's just too free floating ions that are close together because of opposite charges. So as a result of this, this negative carbon will grab onto this positive copper. So what we're gonna get at this point is we have our our two group connected to our al kind which is now connected to our copper. We're gonna say here that are are two group has been primed or it's been activated so that it can later on react within this coupling reaction. Now we head into step one here which is our oxidative addition step where things are what we are accustomed to seeing in terms of a cross coupling reaction. We have our palladium with its deorbit electrons with that lone pair. They're going to attach to my ex group here and this is gonna break and attach right back to the palladium. So we're gonna get our palladium still connected to its two Liggins connected to the X. Group And now connected to our one. This leads us into step to transmit elation. Where are primed are two group or copper one. Al kamil compound is gonna react now with the transition metal complex from the oxidative addition step. So here we're gonna have our our two group being transferred from the copper to the palladium. So remember that's gonna cause this pond here to break. It's gonna attach to the palladium at the same time this X. Leaves and attaches to the copper. So we wind up getting is we're going to get r one still connected to palladium With its two Liggins attached. And now my R two group is attached. And then finally we have our final step which is reductive elimination where we create our coupling product. So what's gonna happen is this compound here We're gonna have the R. one group attaching to this carbon and then having this bond breaking going to the palladium. So what we're winding what we're gonna wind up getting is r. r. one attaching To the al-indind, which is part of our two and then the regeneration of our transition metal catalyst, which is a dragging force for this to go through another cycle in terms of the cashier a coupling reaction. So remember this reaction is pretty unique through the use of the two um catalysts. So they work in conjunction with one another to help prime my R. One group in our two group. So at the end they combine together to form my coupling product. So we have the addition of that uh step zero, which we usually don't see in terms of coupling reactions, but in this case we do have it and then followed by our three normal steps of oxidative edition, trans methylation and reductive elimination. To round out the four steps involved in the so no cashier a coupling reaction

