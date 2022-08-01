Sonogashira Coupling Reaction

In this video, we're gonna take a look at the synagogue zero coupling reaction. Now, in the synagogue zero coupling reaction, we have the coupling between and a real halid or vinyl Halide with a terminal al kind. Now, unlike other coupling reactions, this one utilizes co catalysts. Now, co catalyst, they work as a pair of cooperative catalyst that help to improve one another's performance within the coupling reaction. Now we're going to say within this reaction, we use palladium as our primary or main catalyst and then we use our cup are copper catalyst as the co catalyst uh to form a by a real or buy vinyl alka Neil product. If we take a look on the left at the generic setup for a cross coupling reaction, we have our carbon Halide which is represented by our one X reacting with our coupling agent. Are to see with the help of our transition metal catalyst so that we can form our coupling product of R one R two with C X. As a byproduct applying this generic setup for a cross coupling reaction, we're gonna use the coupling reaction. So here we still have our carbon Hallett. Our coupling agent in this case though is a terminal al kind. Now remember terminal kind just means that at least one of the triple bonded carbons possesses a hydrogen. Now we're gonna have our palladium catalysts working cooperatively with our copper one catalyst and some base so that we can form our coupling product here, which just has R R one and R two groups connected to the use of a triple bond and then of course, we're gonna have our byproducts here. Now, when it comes to describing what each of these groups are, we say that our our one group is just represented by a vinyl or a real group. R two could also be a vinyl and a real group here. R. C group in this case has to be the hydrogen that is part of the terminal out Guy X. As usual when it comes to our carbon, Khallad is one of the four good leaving groups, so chlorine, bromine, iodine or trifle eight. The base that we typically use in this reaction is triathlon. Mean, so we have the general layout of tachira coupling reaction. We're gonna use this basic setup to understand how to get to our final product quickly before we get to the actual mechanism for this particular cross coupling reaction.

