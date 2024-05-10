8. Elimination Reactions
Cumulative Substitution/Elimination
Problem 7-17b
SN1 substitution and E1 elimination frequently compete in the same reaction.
Propose a mechanism and predict the products for the solvolysis of 2-bromo-2,3,3-trimethylbutane in methanol.
