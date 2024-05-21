8. Elimination Reactions
Cumulative Substitution/Elimination
Problem 7.27a
Make models of the following compounds, and predict the products formed when they react with the strong bases shown.
HINT: Anti-coplanar E2 eliminations are common.
Syn-coplanar E2 eliminations are rare, usually occurring when free rotation is not possible.
a. <IMAGE> + KOH ——> (substitution and elimination)
