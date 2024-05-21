Deuterium (D) is the isotope of hydrogen of mass number 2, with a proton and a neutron in its nucleus. The chemistry of deuterium is nearly identical to the chemistry of hydrogen, except that the C―D bond is slightly (5.0 kJ/mol, or 1.2 kcal/mol) stronger than the C―H bond. Reaction rates tend to be slower if a C―D bond (as opposed to a C―H bond) is broken in a rate-limiting step. This effect on the rate is called a kinetic isotope effect. (Review PROBLEM 4-57 <IMAGE>)





b. When the following deuterated compound reacts under the same conditions, the rate of formation of the substitution product is unchanged, while the rate of formation of the elimination product is slowed by a factor of 7.





<IMAGE>





Explain why the elimination rate is slower, but the substitution rate is unchanged.