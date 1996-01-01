21. Enolate Chemistry:Reactions at the Alpha-Carbon
Acetoacetic Ester Synthesis
12:39 minutes
Problem 22a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Show how the following ketones might be synthesized by using the acetoacetic ester synthesis. (a) (b) (c)
Verified Solution
12m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
34
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master General Reactions with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny BetancourtStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice