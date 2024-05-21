8. Elimination Reactions
Cumulative Substitution/Elimination
4:10 minutes
Problem 7-18
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Finish [SOLVED Problem 7-3] <IMAGE> by showing how the rearranged carbocations give the four products shown in the problem.
Be careful when using curved arrows to show deprotonation and/or nucleophilic attack by the solvent.
The curved arrows always show movement of electrons, not movement of protons or other species.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
12
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice