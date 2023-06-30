D. N. Kursanov, a Russian chemist, proved that the bond that is broken in the hydroxide-ion-promoted hydrolysis of an ester is the acyl C—O bond, rather than the alkyl C—O bond, by studying the hydrolysis of the following ester under basic conditions:
a. What products contained the
O^18 label?
b. What product would have contained the
O^18 label if the alkyl C—O bond had broken?
