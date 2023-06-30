Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry20. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives:NASSaponification
Problem 15
Textbook Question

D. N. Kursanov, a Russian chemist, proved that the bond that is broken in the hydroxide-ion-promoted ­hydrolysis of an ester is the acyl C—O bond, rather than the alkyl C—O bond, by studying the hydrolysis of the following ester under basic conditions:

a. What products contained the O^18 label? b. What product would have contained the O^18 label if the alkyl C—O bond had broken?

Verified Solution
Master Mechanism with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt

Mechanism
Johnny Betancourt
