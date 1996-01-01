Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry
My Channels
College Channels
Skills Channels
Professional Channels
Learn
with
Johnny
Exam Prep
Bookmarks
Create Account
Sign in
Organic Chemistry
20. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives:NAS
Saponification
Next problem
Multiple Choice
Which reaction conditions will turn olive oil into a soap?
A
MeOH, H
2
SO
4
, heat
B
NaOH, H
2
O
C
H
2
(excess), Pd/C
D
H
2
(limited), Pd/C
9
Show Answer
Next problem
3:27m
Watch next
Master
Mechanism
with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt
Start learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
03:27
Mechanism
Johnny Betancourt
170
2
10
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.