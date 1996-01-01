Nonpolar Amino Acids

So the first thing I wanted to mention is just how this worksheet which I call the clutch prep amino acid breakdown. How is it arranged? Well, all of the amino acid backbones have already been drawn for you. So all we're gonna be doing here is we're gonna be drawing filling in the side chains. So that means anything that's attached to the R group that's attached over here. Also I have included more information than you need for this video because this is information that we're going to use later. So for example, these P. K. Values that you see here. Don't worry about those yet. We're not gonna talk about P. K. S. Yet. These little pizza slices. Don't worry about those yet. We're gonna you're gonna understand what that means in due time. Um And also they're gonna be like little boxes. Don't worry about them either. Like over here we're not gonna fill that in yet. These are for following videos where we talk more in depth about amino acids. But the idea is that you can put all of your notes about amino acids onto the sheet. Every every amino acid has a note section. So you can write in little tips and tricks. And the idea is that you keep the sheet for a long time. Maybe even after you take this class, maybe even after you graduate undergraduate, like you could even use this in med school pharmacy school, what have you keep everything in one place. And then you'll always have a great way to memorize your amino acids if you ever need to know them later. So let's go ahead and get started with the first set of amino acids which are gonna be the non polar side chains. Remember these are the ones that are hydrophobic, They don't like to be around water, they're gonna want to curl up and bulk inside of the protein. So let's start with the simplest amino acid possible hint. It's also the only a Cairo amino acid. Notice that all these other nitrogen or amine groups are on wedges correct? But the first one is on a stick why? It's because glycerine is the only amino acid that has a hydrogen as its side chain to add to the original hydrogen that was already there that every amino acid has. So this is the only amino acid that is a Cairo. Okay, and that's what we draw it. Just planer. Okay. Um in terms of how you can remember this, this is actually the only one I'm not going to give you a big memory tip for because it's just so easy. Just I'm gonna ask you to do is remember that glycerine is where it all starts. It's the simplest one. Um And it's three letter abbreviation is girl I it's one letter symbol is G it's just just just memorize that one and for the other ones will be building on top of that information. Okay, cool, let's go on to the next one. The next one is alan nine. So allen ein is the simplest hydrocarbon. Okay, so hydrogen isn't technically a hydrocarbon because it doesn't have the carbon part Allen in is going to be a methyl group Ch three for the side chain. The way I like to memorize that, is that the symbol for Allen is a, The abbreviation is Allah and I just think of it being the easiest hydrocarbon. So it's a, it's kind of like a is the beginning of the alphabet. And Allen is the beginning of the hydrocarbons where it's just a methyl group and nothing more. Okay, so we've got glycerine, we've got a line. Now let's go on to Valine. So Valine is now we have to start thinking about these hydrocarbon side chains and figure out ways to memorize what they look like. So for Valine, this side chain thankfully is also very easy because valuing the symbol for it is V. And the side chain looks like a V. All we have to do is draw a V coming off of that position and you have your valley. Okay, so now we have glycerine alone in valley. Let's move on to lucy. So just a second scroll down. Okay, so now we want to draw loosen. How do you draw loosen? Well, this is another hydrocarbon and it's actually also going to have a V. So by the way, what you're gonna notice at the end is that I want you to memorize these amino acids in this specific order because if you memorize them in this order, we can build a story behind them and then they can make more sense. So part of the story is that loosen looks a lot like Valine. It's still got that V we're just going to add an extra CH two. Okay, so what that means is I'm going to add an extra CH two here and then I'm going to draw that V now the V it's kind of upside down now, but there you go, that's your loosen. So if you draw loosen right after valley, where you can think of, is that Oh, lucy is just, it's a little bit more complicated Valley, it's going to be a valley in with that extra CH two right here. Okay, awesome. Remember that loosen? Like all these abbreviations, I'm not going to spend a lot of time on because they're easy, loosen is l all of them are straightforward. Great. So let's go into solution. So the solution is also going to be a variant of valley. So it's also gonna have that V except that now we're gonna go back to the way things were for valley, we're gonna draw that V first and then we're just going to add an extra carbon. Okay, so technically, if you remember from like organic chemistry, one solution is an ice summer of losing, but the way you can really think about it is that it looks a lot like valuing, it's got that initial V. You just put the extra methyl group all the way at the end. So see how if you memorize them in this order. Valine losing and losing, you can start to build a story of like, okay, the V starts off only a V. Then it's at a stage two plus a V. Then it's added the V plus a CH three. Got it. Okay, cool. So now let's go into pro lean. Now, Pro Line starts to get a little bit weird because praline is the only amino acid that connects back to itself. Okay, it's the only one you can tell. I kind of give you a hint because I'm just gonna scroll down to right here. Um I give you a hint because notice that it's the only nitrogen that's missing a hydrogen. All the other nitrogen have NH two. And this one I only put NH why is that? Well, because Pro line, it turns out has a five member ring inside of it that connects back to the nitrogen. So, we would do is we would draw a five member ring 12345, connect back to the nitrogen. And you're done. That's pro lean. So, the way I like to think about pro life is pro lean pentagon. Okay, and if you think about Caroline pentagon, that's always gonna be a good hint for you that now you need to draw a five member ring in that amino acid. Okay. Also just keep in mind that these abbreviations and symbols are still straightforward Parolin is pete nothing really to talk about their there's nothing special to remember. Great. So let's move on. So we're doing great guys, I think we're like how many are we down? Five already? Five out of 20. So what's next? Mathias? Soma thiamine is also non polar non polar category. However, it's going to be the first one that has a hetero atom. What that means? It's it's gonna have an atom in the side chain. That's not carbon. In fact this is going to have a sulfur in it. Okay, so how can we remember that? Well, first of all let's start with the structure. How would you draw the structure? Well the way I like to think about it is that the structure is in the name Meth I anin starts with an M. In fact the symbol is an M. So what I always do is I draw an M. To begin with, let's draw our M. 1234 like that. So see how I just drew an M. Awesome. Now we need to add a sulfur somewhere. Now you're gonna have to kind of remember this but there aren't that many with sulfur. So you can it's not that hard to remember. So the sulfur actually goes in the second to last carbon. We would add a sulfur right here and then we would just draw the rest of the M. So see how it still looks like an M. It just has that sulfur there. Now how could you remember that? The sulfur goes there and not somewhere else? Well you could memorize it but I also have another trick Matthiasson in says meth at the beginning. So you just make sure that there's one methyl group at the end. Right? So when you think about matthias, it's an M. That has a sulfur that allows to further to be one methyl group all the way at the end. And if you remember that, you've got your Matthias name down, awesome. So now we're gonna get to some weirder ones. Tryptophan is one of the most difficult ones to draw. And it is also um non polar. So we're gonna take this one nice and slow. Okay, so the first thing you wanna draw for tryptophan is that you're gonna wanna draw one more stick coming off of it so that we can draw this big bicycling ring structure. It's it's it's it's a big aromatic ring. Okay, so I'm gonna draw, just draw a stick coming on down here And now the key to drawing this correctly actually has to do with memorizing the letter for it. This is notice that this is the first time that the letter does not match up with the name. Now you might be saying, well johnny why is tripped a fan with a W. Well because T. Was already taken by another amino acid called 309 which we're going to learn later. So they had to pick another letter. So they picked W. So how are you gonna remember? Tryptophan? And w well I like to think about it. Like Elmer Fudd. Elmer fudd was saying Trip to Fan, he'd probably not pronounce it perfectly, how would he pronounce it? He'd probably say tiptoe fan, right? He was on chasing bugs bunny and and he was talking about amino acids, he'd probably say twitter fan and that's actually the letter for a trip to fan. So now we remember that trip to fan is a W. Okay now if you can remember that tryptophan is a w. You've got the structure because it turns out that all you have to do is draw a W sticking down from this line that I just drew. So I'm gonna draw a W. Like this 123 Like that. See how I just drew a W. Cool. So now I've got that w now I just have to close it off. Okay so the way that we're gonna close that off is that one of these gets a nitrogen? One of these gets doesn't get a nitrogen one of these is a five member ring and one of these is a six member ring. So the nitrogen let's let's go ahead and add the nitrogen first, the nitrogen is gonna go right here at the bottom of the W. And it's gonna that's gonna be the five member ring. So I just can close that one off immediately. The one that doesn't get the nitrogen is the six member ring. And I can just close that one off like this, see how we start with the W. But it gave us the rest of the structure. Okay now what do we do? Well we need to make sure that this is a benzene, let's draw our double bonds and then we need to make sure that we put our double bond in a place that does not overlap with the nitrogen. So that means that my double bond must be here because I want this nitrogen to have an H. On it. Okay and we're done. That is the structure of tryptophan. So I know that that is really complicated compared to the ones that we were just learning. But hopefully now you have a memory tool for it and in fact if you want you can highlight in a different color that w. So you can remember. So once again the W. Looks like this. Oops that's not what the W looks like. Okay now of course some little parts of this, you're gonna have to memorize like where the nitrogen goes. I don't have a clever way to remember that but you can remember the nitrogen on the closest side. It's at the bottom of the W. So like these are like little things that you can be thinking. So you know, you can say like N. Is at bottom of W. So that you're not tempted to put it here right if you put it there, that's wrong. Um And then you can remember like N. Is going to be on the five On the five member ring. And if you find other types of memory tricks online that help you or through classmates write them in here, I'm just giving you some starters that you can use. That hopefully are going to get you more than half of the way there. Amazing. So what about fennel allen in? Which is going to be our last non polar and then we'll take a little break. So for fennel align, this is simply just align with a fennel group on it. Do you guys remember what a fennel group is? A fennel group from organic chemistry is just a benzene ring attached to something else attached to some kind of our group? Okay, so fennel alunan means that you look back up at your alunan just let's say you didn't remember. I know you do but remember allen is a CH three. Right, So that means you take your you just put a Benzene ring on it. That's it. So that's really easy. So let's go ahead and drop that down here. Let's draw the same, let's draw our methyl group here. Now I'm not going to draw the CH three, I'm gonna draw two CH two because I need to draw a Benzene ring. Cool. And that is your fennel allen. And once again this is like the last non polar hydrophobic amino acid. How are you going to remember the name? So the abbreviation is P. H. E. Those are the first three letters of fennel allen is so great. Now the symbol is weird. It's it's an F. So how would you remember that? Well remember that P. Is taken by pro line. Right? So one way is just to remember them in this order and if you remember them in this order then you're gonna say well pro line already has P. So what's the other letter? That would make sense for fennel? Alan e what would have to be an F. Right? So um so I hope that makes sense. Now I do want to just give you guys a quick memory tool so that you can memorize all of these in the right order because again not everyone's gonna memorize them in this order but I think it's helpful to build a story. So we built a story out of it kind of and the way that I like to remember it is these little acronyms down here for the al emphatic which means the non aromatic non pollers Gavle ip. Okay so Gavle it is glycerine allen in Valine loosen loosen praline in the order that we drew and don't mix it up with like gal VIP or something like that. So the way you can remember that, it's gavle, it is like it's like a lip. Okay, so then you're like, okay, Gavle ip, okay then for your other three weird hydrophobic ones which are matthias nine trip to fan and fennel alone. I mean just think about monday Wednesday friday, right? Like this is like all you have to learn about your immuno assets all week long from monday Wednesday to friday. So that would be monday Wednesday friday. That would be methane in tryptophan and phenylalanine. And if you can remember Gavle ip plus monday Wednesday friday. You've got your nine non polar amino acids already in the right order. So I hope that was helpful. Let's move onto the next video

Hide transcripts