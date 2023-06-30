Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry17. AromaticityAromatic Heterocycles
3:43 minutes
Problem 16i
Textbook Question

(a) Explain how pyrrole is isoelectronic with the cyclopentadienyl anion. (b) Specifically, what is the difference between the cyclopentadienyl anion and pyrrole?

Verified Solution
clock
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
93
1
Was this helpful?
3:21m

Watch next

Master Heteroatoms with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt

Start learning
03:21
Heteroatoms
Johnny Betancourt
207
2
6
01:16
Determine heterocycle aromaticity
Johnny Betancourt
200
1
9
01:17
Determine heterocycle aromaticity
Johnny Betancourt
192
16
03:21
Determine heterocycle aromaticity
Johnny Betancourt
193
1
29
00:56
Determine heterocycle aromaticity
Johnny Betancourt
151
5
01:43
Determine heterocycle aromaticity
Johnny Betancourt
123
11
02:06
Determine heterocycle aromaticity
Johnny Betancourt
122
17
02:09
Determine heterocycle aromaticity
Johnny Betancourt
113
18
01:28
Determine heterocycle aromaticity
Johnny Betancourt
104
8
02:39
Determine heterocycle aromaticity
Johnny Betancourt
148
21
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.