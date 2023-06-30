Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry4. Alkanes and CycloalkanesEquatorial Preference
2:47 minutes
Problem 3h
Textbook Question

[TABLE 3-6] shows that the axial–equatorial energy difference for methyl, ethyl, and isopropyl groups increases gradually: 7.6, 7.9, and 8.8 kJ/mol (1.8, 1.9, and 2.1 kcal/mol). The tert-butyl group jumps to an energy difference of 23 kJ/mol (5.4 kcal/mol), over twice the value for the isopropyl group. 1. Draw pictures of the axial conformations of isopropylcyclohexane and tert-butylcyclohexane 2. Explain why the tert-butyl substituent experiences such a large increase in axial energy over the isopropyl group.

Verified Solution
clock
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
26
Was this helpful?
4:02m

Watch next

Master Equatorial Preference with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt

Start learning
04:02
Equatorial Preference
Johnny Betancourt
298
2
20
03:17
Draw the following chair in the most stable conformation.
Johnny Betancourt
251
2
11
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.