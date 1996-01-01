12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols
Phenols (pKa ≈ 10) are more acidic than other alcohols, so they are easily deprotonated by sodium hydroxide or potassium hydroxide. The anions of phenols (phenoxide ions) can be used in the Williamson ether synthesis, especially with very reactive alkylating reagents such as dimethyl sulfate. Using phenol, dimethyl sulfate, and other necessary reagents, show how you would synthesize methyl phenyl ether.
